Pharos Energy (LON:PHAR) Reaches New 1-Year High at $28.70

Pharos Energy plc (LON:PHAR – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 28.70 ($0.39) and last traded at GBX 27.50 ($0.37), with a volume of 440806 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 28 ($0.38).

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PHAR shares. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 60 ($0.81) price target on shares of Pharos Energy in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 60 ($0.81) price target on shares of Pharos Energy in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

The firm has a market capitalization of £121.70 million and a P/E ratio of 2.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 26.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.18.

In other news, insider Mike J. Watts sold 206,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 25 ($0.34), for a total transaction of £51,589 ($69,219.11).

Pharos Energy plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties. The company holds a 30.5% working interest in the Te Giac Trang Field of Block 16-1 located in the shallow water Cuu Long Basin, as well as a 25% working interest in the Ca Ngu Vang field of Block 9-2 situated in the shallow water Cuu Long Basin, offshore southern Vietnam; a 70% interest in the Blocks 125 & 126 located in the Phu Khanh Basin, offshore central Vietnam; and a 100% working interest in the onshore El Fayum concession in the Western Desert, Egypt.

