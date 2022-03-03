Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Position Boosted by Hikari Power Ltd

Hikari Power Ltd lifted its position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 190,330 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 6,410 shares during the quarter. Phillips 66 accounts for about 1.3% of Hikari Power Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Hikari Power Ltd’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $13,791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PSX. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 80,861 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,939,000 after buying an additional 9,190 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the second quarter worth approximately $99,000. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the second quarter worth approximately $391,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 13.4% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 46,807 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,017,000 after buying an additional 5,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 3.8% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 427,955 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,727,000 after buying an additional 15,819 shares during the last quarter. 67.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PSX. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.73.

Shares of PSX stock traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $83.57. 104,409 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,759,229. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $83.82 and its 200-day moving average is $76.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $36.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.51. Phillips 66 has a 52 week low of $63.19 and a 52 week high of $94.34.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.99. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 1.15%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.16) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 124.32%.

In other Phillips 66 news, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 126,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.47, for a total value of $11,173,761.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.25, for a total value of $162,562.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 150,969 shares of company stock worth $13,281,551 in the last ninety days. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

