Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Sold by Stolper Co

Stolper Co trimmed its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,321 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,391 shares during the quarter. Phillips 66 comprises 1.2% of Stolper Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Stolper Co’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $2,632,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,592,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its position in Phillips 66 by 409.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 793,659 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $55,580,000 after acquiring an additional 637,946 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Phillips 66 by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,877,915 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $271,571,000 after acquiring an additional 446,011 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Phillips 66 by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,007,857 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $258,133,000 after purchasing an additional 424,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Phillips 66 by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,868,208 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $130,831,000 after purchasing an additional 418,359 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.65% of the company’s stock.

In other Phillips 66 news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.25, for a total transaction of $162,562.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Paula Ann Johnson sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.03, for a total value of $1,080,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 150,969 shares of company stock valued at $13,281,551 over the last 90 days. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PSX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Phillips 66 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Cowen raised their price objective on Phillips 66 from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Phillips 66 from $87.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Phillips 66 from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Phillips 66 has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.73.

Shares of NYSE PSX traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $84.09. The stock had a trading volume of 54,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,759,229. The business’s fifty day moving average is $83.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $36.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.48, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.51. Phillips 66 has a twelve month low of $63.19 and a twelve month high of $94.34.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.99. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 1.15%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.16) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 124.32%.

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

