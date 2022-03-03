Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

Separately, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 Partners from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.17.

Shares of PSXP traded up $1.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.11. 513,485 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 679,829. Phillips 66 Partners has a 1-year low of $28.43 and a 1-year high of $46.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.62 billion, a PE ratio of 14.18 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.46.

Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.17. Phillips 66 Partners had a net margin of 41.90% and a return on equity of 43.61%. The company had revenue of $503.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $433.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Phillips 66 Partners will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Phillips 66 Partners news, Director Mark Haney purchased 1,623 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $44.53 per share, for a total transaction of $72,272.19. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PSXP. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Phillips 66 Partners by 59.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,116 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC raised its holdings in Phillips 66 Partners by 524.8% during the 4th quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 1,287 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in Phillips 66 Partners by 34.1% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,597 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 661 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Phillips 66 Partners by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,599 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 714 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 Partners during the 3rd quarter worth about $108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

About Phillips 66 Partners

Phillips 66 Partners LP engages in the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of crude oil, refined petroleum product and natural gas liquids pipelines and terminals, and other transportation and midstream assets. It also provides terminals and storages for oil and petroleum products. The company was founded on February 20, 2013 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

