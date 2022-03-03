Phore Hits Market Capitalization of $772,023.46 (PHR)

Phore (CURRENCY:PHR) traded down 22.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 3rd. One Phore coin can now be purchased for $0.0294 or 0.00000069 BTC on major exchanges. Phore has a total market cap of $772,023.46 and approximately $1,417.00 worth of Phore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Phore has traded up 16.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Phore alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0831 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00009973 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00003054 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00008020 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002719 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00018964 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $173.35 or 0.00408347 BTC.

About Phore

PHR is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on September 12th, 2017. Phore’s total supply is 26,274,457 coins. Phore’s official website is phore.io . Phore’s official Twitter account is @phorecrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Phore is /r/PhoreProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Phore’s official message board is medium.com/@phoreblockchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Phreak is a PoS cryptocurrency themed after Phone Phreaking, a term coined to describe the activity of a culture of people who study, experiment with, or explore telecommunication systems, such as equipment and systems connected to public telephone networks. The coin wallet features direct YouTube video, audio and video codec with settings and more. “

Phore Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phore should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Phore using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Phore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Phore and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.