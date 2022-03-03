Photonstar Led Group (LON:PSL) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.04

Shares of Photonstar Led Group PLC (LON:PSL – Get Rating) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 0.04 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 0.05 ($0.00). Photonstar Led Group shares last traded at GBX 0.05 ($0.00), with a volume of 983,493,846 shares trading hands.
The firm has a market cap of £3.15 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.66, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 0.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 0.04.
Photonstar Led Group Company Profile (LON:PSL)
