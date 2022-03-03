PHX Energy Services Corp. (OTCMKTS:PHXHF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

PHX Energy Services Corp. (OTCMKTS:PHXHF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a decrease of 52.0% from the January 31st total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.0 days.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on PHX Energy Services from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on PHX Energy Services from C$6.75 to C$7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

Shares of OTCMKTS PHXHF traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $4.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,059. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.76. PHX Energy Services has a 12-month low of $2.12 and a 12-month high of $4.92.

PHX Energy Services Corp. engages in the provision of horizontal and directional technology and drilling services. The firm also offers electronic drilling recorder technology and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, United States, and International. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

