Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL) Trading 6.5% Higher

Shares of Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ:PLL – Get Rating) were up 6.5% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $59.87 and last traded at $59.63. Approximately 12,150 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 288,311 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.99.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PLL shares. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Piedmont Lithium in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Piedmont Lithium from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Piedmont Lithium from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Piedmont Lithium currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 10.65, a current ratio of 10.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.98.

Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 27th. The mineral exploration company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.21). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Piedmont Lithium Inc. will post -1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Bruce Czachor purchased 1,933 shares of Piedmont Lithium stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $51.49 per share, for a total transaction of $99,530.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jeffrey T. Armstrong purchased 2,500 shares of Piedmont Lithium stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $43.78 per share, for a total transaction of $109,450.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 6,933 shares of company stock worth $333,980 and have sold 9,685 shares worth $512,591. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PLL. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Piedmont Lithium by 337.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 304,446 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock valued at $15,971,000 after purchasing an additional 234,924 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Piedmont Lithium by 1,477.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 144,420 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock worth $7,576,000 after purchasing an additional 135,267 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Piedmont Lithium by 772.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 110,816 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock valued at $5,813,000 after buying an additional 98,120 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its holdings in shares of Piedmont Lithium by 203.8% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 134,136 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock valued at $7,182,000 after buying an additional 89,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Piedmont Lithium during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,056,000. 15.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Piedmont Lithium, Inc is an exploration stage company, which engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The firm focuses on developing and manufacturing battery quality lithium hydroxide for the electric vehicle industry. Its projects include Carolina Lithium, Quebec, and Ghana.

