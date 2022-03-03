PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:PCQ)

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PCQ – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of 0.065 per share by the investment management company on Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 5.5% over the last three years.

Shares of PCQ traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $16.38. The stock had a trading volume of 22,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,074. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund has a 52 week low of $14.87 and a 52 week high of $20.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.23.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund by 135.7% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 42,055 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $781,000 after buying an additional 24,213 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund by 2.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 36,763 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund by 6.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 353,736 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,686,000 after purchasing an additional 19,943 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund by 7.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,960 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares during the period.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

