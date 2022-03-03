PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:PCQ)

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PCQ – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of 0.065 per share by the investment management company on Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th.
PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 5.5% over the last three years.
Shares of PCQ traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $16.38. The stock had a trading volume of 22,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,074. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund has a 52 week low of $14.87 and a 52 week high of $20.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.23.
PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
