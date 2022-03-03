PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:PZC)

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PZC – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.038 per share by the investment management company on Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III has decreased its dividend by 5.5% over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE PZC traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $9.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,157. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.72. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III has a 1 year low of $9.44 and a 1 year high of $11.77.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PZC. Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $359,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III by 23.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 162,900 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after purchasing an additional 31,187 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 110,316 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 27,280 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III by 3.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 248,243 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,733,000 after purchasing an additional 8,215 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III by 14.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 41,165 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 5,043 shares during the period.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III Company Profile (Get Rating)

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide current income exempt from federal and California income tax. The company was founded on August 20, 2002 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

