PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:PGP)

PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund (NYSE:PGP – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.069 per share on Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th.

PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 17.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

Get PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund alerts:

NYSE PGP traded up $0.06 on Thursday, reaching $9.56. The company had a trading volume of 49,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,774. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.28. PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund has a 12 month low of $9.40 and a 12 month high of $11.56.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $755,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $134,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund by 80.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446 shares during the period.

PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

PIMCO Global Stocksplus & Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income and public equity markets across the globe. The fund uses a long/short strategy to invest in securities by using financial derivatives such as options.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.