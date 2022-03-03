PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:PGP)

PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund (NYSE:PGP – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.069 per share on Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th.
PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 17.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years.
NYSE PGP traded up $0.06 on Thursday, reaching $9.56. The company had a trading volume of 49,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,774. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.28. PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund has a 12 month low of $9.40 and a 12 month high of $11.56.
PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
PIMCO Global Stocksplus & Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income and public equity markets across the globe. The fund uses a long/short strategy to invest in securities by using financial derivatives such as options.
