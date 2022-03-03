PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (PML) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 10th

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of 0.059 per share by the investment management company on Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II has decreased its dividend by 3.2% over the last three years.

Shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $13.11. 555 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 139,150. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II has a 1 year low of $12.75 and a 1 year high of $15.33. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.86.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II during the fourth quarter valued at $380,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II in the fourth quarter valued at about $131,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 21,418 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II in the fourth quarter valued at about $256,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,152,000.

About PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II operates as a closed-end investment fund. It intends to seek current income exempt from federal income tax. The firm invests all of its assets in a portfolio of municipal bonds, residual interest municipal bonds and tax-exempt bonds whose interest rates bear an inverse relationship to the interest rate on another security or the value of an index.

