PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (PML) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 10th

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of 0.059 per share by the investment management company on Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th.
PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II has decreased its dividend by 3.2% over the last three years.
Shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $13.11. 555 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 139,150. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II has a 1 year low of $12.75 and a 1 year high of $15.33. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.86.
About PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (Get Rating)
PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II operates as a closed-end investment fund. It intends to seek current income exempt from federal income tax. The firm invests all of its assets in a portfolio of municipal bonds, residual interest municipal bonds and tax-exempt bonds whose interest rates bear an inverse relationship to the interest rate on another security or the value of an index.
