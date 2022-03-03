Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Price Target Increased to $252.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at KeyCorp from $235.00 to $252.00 in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and gas development company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 4.02% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on PXD. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $255.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $214.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Bank of America lowered Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $230.00 to $234.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $208.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $224.64.

Shares of NYSE PXD opened at $242.25 on Thursday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52-week low of $133.73 and a 52-week high of $245.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $212.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $186.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $58.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.36, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.64.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The oil and gas development company reported $4.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.05 by $0.53. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 14.46%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 22.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Chris J. Cheatwood sold 8,235 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.86, for a total transaction of $1,489,382.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Larry R. Grillot sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.37, for a total transaction of $117,185.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,457 shares of company stock valued at $7,705,101 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capula Management Ltd increased its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 711.6% in the third quarter. Capula Management Ltd now owns 13,116 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $2,184,000 after buying an additional 11,500 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 6.2% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 44,363 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $6,231,000 after buying an additional 2,573 shares in the last quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. purchased a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the third quarter valued at about $2,498,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 6.0% in the third quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 9,798 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after buying an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 13.0% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 38,054 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $6,185,000 after buying an additional 4,365 shares in the last quarter. 85.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pioneer Natural Resources Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses on the operation of the Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

