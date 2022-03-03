Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Reaches New 52-Week High at $243.50

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $243.50 and last traded at $240.49, with a volume of 6481 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $229.28.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PXD shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $256.00 to $274.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $214.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $228.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, MKM Partners lowered their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $242.00 to $234.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $223.86.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $212.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $186.58. The company has a market capitalization of $58.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The oil and gas development company reported $4.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.05 by $0.53. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 14.46% and a return on equity of 15.04%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 22.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. This is a boost from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.06%.

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, EVP Chris J. Cheatwood sold 8,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.86, for a total value of $1,489,382.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew Gallagher sold 17,477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.81, for a total transaction of $4,016,389.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,457 shares of company stock valued at $7,705,101 in the last quarter. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Old North State Trust LLC boosted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 353.1% during the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 145 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 238.5% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 176 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses on the operation of the Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

