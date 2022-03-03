Piper Sandler Comments on Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:HPP)

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler lifted their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a report released on Monday, February 28th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Goldfarb now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.52 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.51. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Hudson Pacific Properties’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.56 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.56 EPS.

HPP has been the subject of several other research reports. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.50.

NYSE HPP opened at $26.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Hudson Pacific Properties has a 1 year low of $21.97 and a 1 year high of $30.35. The company has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of 662.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.80.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.44). Hudson Pacific Properties had a net margin of 1.68% and a return on equity of 0.41%. The business had revenue of $240.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.81 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th. Hudson Pacific Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2,500.63%.

In related news, EVP Christopher James Barton sold 14,671 shares of Hudson Pacific Properties stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.63, for a total transaction of $361,346.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HPP. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 20.9% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties during the third quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 16.8% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 94.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc is a real estate company. It owns, operates, develops and acquires office, media, and entertainment properties. The company operates through two segments: Office Properties and Studio Properties. The Office Properties segment manages office properties located in California and Pacific Northwest.

