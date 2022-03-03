Piper Sandler Equities Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN)

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in a report released on Monday, February 28th. Piper Sandler analyst D. Amsellem now anticipates that the specialty pharmaceutical company will earn $1.18 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.10. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Supernus Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.59 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.47 EPS.

Get Supernus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th.

SUPN opened at $30.39 on Wednesday. Supernus Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $23.15 and a one year high of $34.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.13 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.59.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,385,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,577,980 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,014,000 after buying an additional 337,902 shares during the last quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income purchased a new position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,832,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,878,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 35.7% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 866,750 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $23,116,000 after purchasing an additional 227,872 shares during the last quarter.

About Supernus Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. It offers Trokendi XR, Oxtellar XR, APOKYN, XADAGO, and MYOBLOC products. The company was founded by Jack A. Khattar on March 30, 2005 and is headquartered in Rockville, MD.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Supernus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Supernus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.