Piper Sandler Lowers SEMrush (NASDAQ:SEMR) Price Target to $20.00

SEMrush (NASDAQ:SEMR – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Piper Sandler from $24.00 to $20.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on SEMR. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on SEMrush from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SEMrush from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on SEMrush from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on SEMrush from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on SEMrush in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $22.44.

Get SEMrush alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SEMR opened at $13.42 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.48. SEMrush has a 1-year low of $10.62 and a 1-year high of $32.48.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SEMR. Cat Rock Capital Management LP lifted its position in SEMrush by 37.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cat Rock Capital Management LP now owns 2,071,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,762,000 after acquiring an additional 568,451 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in SEMrush by 3,607.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 134,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,104,000 after acquiring an additional 130,973 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in SEMrush during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $492,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SEMrush during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $361,000. Finally, EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in SEMrush during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,210,000. 10.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SEMrush (Get Rating)

SEMrush Holdings, Inc develops online visibility management software as a service (SaaS) platform. It helps businesses to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media, and competitive research campaigns. The company offers insights and solutions to build, manage, and measure campaigns across various marketing channels.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SEMrush Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEMrush and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.