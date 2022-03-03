PIXEL Price Tops $0.0017 (PXL)

PIXEL (CURRENCY:PXL) traded 10% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 3rd. PIXEL has a market cap of $949,390.91 and approximately $2,023.00 worth of PIXEL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PIXEL coin can currently be bought for about $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, PIXEL has traded 3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,143.37 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $310.17 or 0.00735977 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.85 or 0.00196586 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000757 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00031872 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00005360 BTC.

Unbound (UNB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000017 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000006 BTC.

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About PIXEL

PXL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. PIXEL’s total supply is 987,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 557,577,505 coins. The official message board for PIXEL is medium.com/piction . PIXEL’s official Twitter account is @PLXDev and its Facebook page is accessible here . PIXEL’s official website is piction.network/en

According to CryptoCompare, “PhalanXL provides a mining platform where miners can sell, buy, trade and rent mining resources and computational power. The QT-client also, allows users to store and trade multiple cryptocurrencies “

Buying and Selling PIXEL

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIXEL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PIXEL should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PIXEL using one of the exchanges listed above.

