Plastiques du Val de Loire (EPA:PVL) Stock Price Down 1.6%

Shares of Plastiques du Val de Loire (EPA:PVL – Get Rating) traded down 1.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as €6.00 ($6.74) and last traded at €6.10 ($6.85). 14,745 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at €6.20 ($6.97).

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €6.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of €6.23.

About Plastiques du Val de Loire (EPA:PVL)

Plastiques du Val de Loire produces and sells plastic materials in Europe. It offers interior equipment for motor vehicles, such as cockpits, decoration, and mechanisms; external aspect parts; front-end modules; seat parts; lighting and signaling parts; and engine compartment parts. The company also manufactures plastic products for use in consumer electronics, electricity/lighting, security/energy, cosmetic/perfume, garden, and recreation/motorcycles markets.

