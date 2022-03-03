Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Playtika had a net margin of 11.94% and a negative return on equity of 55.42%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS.

PLTK traded down $0.60 on Thursday, hitting $19.04. 5,351 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,945,153. Playtika has a fifty-two week low of $14.81 and a fifty-two week high of $30.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.90. The stock has a market cap of $7.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.84.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PLTK. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Playtika from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Playtika in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Playtika from $39.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Playtika in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, MKM Partners dropped their price objective on shares of Playtika from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Playtika currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.13.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLTK. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Playtika during the 4th quarter worth $8,602,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Playtika by 137.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 425,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,349,000 after acquiring an additional 246,242 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Playtika by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,405,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,294,000 after acquiring an additional 166,225 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Playtika by 77.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 259,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,183,000 after acquiring an additional 113,301 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Playtika by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,595,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,578,000 after acquiring an additional 100,501 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.08% of the company’s stock.

Playtika Holding Corp. develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms, such as Apple, Facebook, Google, and other web and mobile platforms and its own proprietary platforms.

