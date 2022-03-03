Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Playtika Holding Corporation develops mobile games. It owns a portfolio of casual and casino-themed games. Playtika Holding Corporation is based in Herzliya Pituarch, Israel. “

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Playtika from $29.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. MKM Partners dropped their price target on shares of Playtika from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Cowen reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Playtika in a report on Friday, December 10th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Playtika in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Playtika in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Playtika presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $30.13.

NASDAQ PLTK opened at $19.64 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.77 and its 200-day moving average is $21.90. The firm has a market cap of $8.05 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.84. Playtika has a 12-month low of $14.81 and a 12-month high of $30.48.

Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.07. Playtika had a net margin of 11.94% and a negative return on equity of 55.42%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Playtika will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Playtika by 31.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,212,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,814,000 after buying an additional 2,696,937 shares during the last quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Playtika by 2,604.8% in the fourth quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,396,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,429,000 after purchasing an additional 2,307,519 shares in the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Playtika by 60.0% in the third quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 4,383,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643,266 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Playtika by 3,678.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,296,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,919,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Playtika by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,724,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,983,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100,701 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.08% of the company’s stock.

Playtika Holding Corp. develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms, such as Apple, Facebook, Google, and other web and mobile platforms and its own proprietary platforms.

