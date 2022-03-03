Plaza Retail REIT to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.10 Per Share, Desjardins Forecasts (TSE:PLZ)

Plaza Retail REIT (TSE:PLZ – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Desjardins issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Plaza Retail REIT in a research note issued to investors on Monday, February 28th. Desjardins analyst M. Markidis expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.10 for the quarter. Desjardins also issued estimates for Plaza Retail REIT’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.43 EPS.
Plaza Retail REIT has a fifty-two week low of C$3.98 and a fifty-two week high of C$5.22.
