PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $1.55 EPS

PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($1.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($1.55), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $95.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.96 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 106.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share.

PLBY Group stock opened at $15.92 on Thursday. PLBY Group has a 52-week low of $11.02 and a 52-week high of $63.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Get PLBY Group alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of PLBY Group from $50.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PLBY Group in a research note on Wednesday. cut their price target on shares of PLBY Group from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of PLBY Group from $47.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PLBY Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.33.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in PLBY Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $161,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of PLBY Group by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of PLBY Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $223,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PLBY Group during the 4th quarter valued at $293,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of PLBY Group by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790 shares during the last quarter.

About PLBY Group (Get Rating)

PLBY Group, Inc operates as a pleasure and leisure company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Licensing, Direct-to-Consumer, and Digital Subscriptions and Content. It offers sexual wellness products, such as condoms, lubricants, libido enhancers, bedroom accessories and sex toys, intimates and lingerie, intimacy kits, CBD-based arousal offerings, and adult content; style and apparel products for men and women; gaming and lifestyle products, including digital casino and social games, and other home and hospitality offerings; and beauty and grooming products for men and women, such as skincare, haircare, bath and body, grooming, cosmetics, and fragrance.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PLBY Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PLBY Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.