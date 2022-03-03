PlotX (PLOT) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $271,075.00

PlotX (CURRENCY:PLOT) traded 8.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 3rd. PlotX has a total market capitalization of $9.29 million and $271,075.00 worth of PlotX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PlotX coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000330 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, PlotX has traded up 33.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

PlotX Coin Profile

PlotX (CRYPTO:PLOT) is a coin. PlotX’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 66,318,562 coins. The official website for PlotX is plotx.io . PlotX’s official Twitter account is @TryPlotX and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for PlotX is https://reddit.com/r/PlotX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “PlotX is a non-custodial prediction protocol that enables users to earn rewards on high-yield prediction markets. PLOT is a non-refundable functional ERC-20 utility token which will be used as the medium of exchange between participants on the PlotX prediction market protocol with various use-cases like placing predictions, staking and governance. More details on PLOT here. “

PlotX Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlotX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PlotX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PlotX using one of the exchanges listed above.

