Plus500 Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PLSQF) Short Interest Down 51.2% in February

Plus500 Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PLSQF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,500 shares, a drop of 51.2% from the January 31st total of 83,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 81.0 days.

Shares of PLSQF remained flat at $$20.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday. Plus500 has a 12 month low of $17.16 and a 12 month high of $20.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.94 and a 200 day moving average of $18.87.

Plus500 Ltd. develops and operates an online and mobile trading platform for individual customers to trade contracts for difference (CFDs). The company's online trading and mobile platform allows its customers to trade CFDs on approximately 2,500 underlying financial instruments, including equities, indices, commodities, options, exchange-traded funds, cryptocurrencies, shares, and foreign exchange in approximately 50 countries in 32 languages.

