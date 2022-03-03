Plus500 Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PLSQF) Short Interest Down 51.2% in February

Plus500 Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PLSQF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,500 shares, a drop of 51.2% from the January 31st total of 83,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 81.0 days.
Shares of PLSQF remained flat at $$20.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday. Plus500 has a 12 month low of $17.16 and a 12 month high of $20.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.94 and a 200 day moving average of $18.87.
About Plus500 (Get Rating)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Plus500 (PLSQF)
- The Analysts See Value In Dutch Bros Inc.
- Can Zoom Video (NASDAQ: ZM) Succeed In A Post Pandemic World?
- It’s Not Too Late To Buy These Oil Stocks
- Salesforce Moves Higher Despite Series Of Price Target Reductions
- It’s Time to Buy These 3 Dow Laggards
Receive News & Ratings for Plus500 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plus500 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.