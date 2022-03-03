Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM) to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.47 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM – Get Rating) – B. Riley issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for Plymouth Industrial REIT in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 2nd. B. Riley analyst B. Maher forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.47 for the quarter. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Plymouth Industrial REIT’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.49 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.93 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.02 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on PLYM. Wedbush boosted their target price on Plymouth Industrial REIT from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Plymouth Industrial REIT in a report on Thursday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in a research report on Monday, February 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.50.

Plymouth Industrial REIT stock opened at $26.95 on Thursday. Plymouth Industrial REIT has a 52 week low of $15.66 and a 52 week high of $32.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $984.83 million, a PE ratio of -28.67, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 0.41.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT during the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT during the third quarter valued at about $68,000. 83.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. This is a positive change from Plymouth Industrial REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Plymouth Industrial REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -89.36%.

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single and multi-tenant distribution centers, warehouses, and light industrial properties. It seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth, and enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning, and disciplined capital deployment.

