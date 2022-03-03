PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP) Upgraded to “Outperform” by Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer upgraded shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have $30.00 price objective on the stock.

PMVP has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $44.60.

NASDAQ:PMVP traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $16.77. The company had a trading volume of 673 shares, compared to its average volume of 809,649. PMV Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $14.42 and a 52 week high of $43.63. The stock has a market cap of $761.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.84.

PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.06). As a group, research analysts forecast that PMV Pharmaceuticals will post -1.23 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PMVP. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in PMV Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,835,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in PMV Pharmaceuticals by 88.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,241,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,576,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054,433 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in PMV Pharmaceuticals by 41.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 348,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,893,000 after acquiring an additional 102,095 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in PMV Pharmaceuticals by 60.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 259,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,866,000 after acquiring an additional 97,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals by 92.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 155,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,307,000 after buying an additional 74,516 shares during the last quarter.

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a precision oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies for p53 mutations in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is PC14586, a small molecule that corrects a p53 protein containing the Y220C mutation and restores p53 function.

