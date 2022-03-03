Poehling Capital Management LLC Decreases Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Poehling Capital Management LLC lowered its position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 16.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,050 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 203 shares during the quarter. Poehling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in salesforce.com by 146.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,929,783 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,608,275,000 after acquiring an additional 3,523,694 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in salesforce.com by 20.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,563,897 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,046,065,000 after acquiring an additional 2,787,393 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new position in salesforce.com during the third quarter worth $586,785,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in salesforce.com by 102.2% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,062,764 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $832,826,000 after acquiring an additional 1,547,840 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in salesforce.com by 16.2% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,712,251 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,634,157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352,595 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.16% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.85, for a total transaction of $1,592,812.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CRO Gavin Patterson sold 57,352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.14, for a total value of $14,460,733.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 167,498 shares of company stock valued at $40,159,315 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

CRM opened at $211.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $207.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.24, a PEG ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 1.10. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1 year low of $184.44 and a 1 year high of $311.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $224.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $257.88.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.09. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 5.71% and a net margin of 6.96%. The company had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on CRM. Bank of America lowered their target price on salesforce.com from $360.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Cowen decreased their price objective on salesforce.com from $325.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $360.00 price objective on salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group increased their target price on salesforce.com from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on salesforce.com from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, salesforce.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $302.23.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

