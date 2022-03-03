Points International (NASDAQ:PCOM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Points International (NASDAQ:PCOM – Get Rating) (TSE:PTS) in a research report released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Points International from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $20.75.

Shares of Points International stock opened at $17.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $265.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -98.89 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.91. Points International has a fifty-two week low of $13.98 and a fifty-two week high of $19.03.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Points International stock. QV Investors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Points International Ltd. (NASDAQ:PCOM – Get Rating ) (TSE:PTS) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 996,966 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,774 shares during the period. Points International makes up about 1.3% of QV Investors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. QV Investors Inc. owned 6.67% of Points International worth $17,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 55.36% of the company’s stock.

Points International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Points.com, Inc engages in the provision of ecommerce and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Loyalty Currency Retailing, Platform Partners, and Points Travel. The Loyalty Currency Retailing segment offers products and services designed to help loyalty program members unlock the value of loyalty currency and accelerate the time to a reward.

