Polis Market Capitalization Achieves $2.34 Million (POLIS)

Polis (CURRENCY:POLIS) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 3rd. One Polis coin can now be bought for $0.24 or 0.00000546 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Polis has traded up 18.9% against the U.S. dollar. Polis has a total market cap of $2.34 million and approximately $2,810.00 worth of Polis was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00007417 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.47 or 0.00069875 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00005162 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $124.45 or 0.00285381 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded down 65.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002113 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polis Coin Profile

POLIS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Polis’ total supply is 9,831,891 coins. Polis’ official website is polispay.org . Polis’ official Twitter account is @PolisBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Polis is forum.polispay.org . The Reddit community for Polis is /r/Polispay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Polis is a community driven cryptocurrency for fast transactions and payments. Polis is used on Polispay app the multi coin wallet as main currency with its own ecosystem like gift cards and debit cards.Polis gives you the opportunity to buy these gift cards and vouchers without any additonal fees. The complete project is governed as a DAO. Polis uses advanced decentralized blockchain technology to solve major problems for the global community. wPolis or wrapped Polis is 1:1 backed by Polis coin. This token was generated to make Polis available for the Ethereum network and it is traded on Uniswap. “

Polis Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polis should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Polis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

