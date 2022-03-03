Porsche Automobil Holding SE (OTCMKTS:POAHY) Short Interest Down 61.9% in February

Porsche Automobil Holding SE (OTCMKTS:POAHY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, a decrease of 61.9% from the January 31st total of 19,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 725,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Porsche Automobil stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $9.09. 869,449 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 595,162. Porsche Automobil has a fifty-two week low of $8.27 and a fifty-two week high of $12.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.73.
