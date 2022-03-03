Porsche Automobil Holding SE (OTCMKTS:POAHY) Short Interest Down 61.9% in February

Porsche Automobil Holding SE (OTCMKTS:POAHY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, a decrease of 61.9% from the January 31st total of 19,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 725,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Porsche Automobil stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $9.09. 869,449 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 595,162. Porsche Automobil has a fifty-two week low of $8.27 and a fifty-two week high of $12.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.73.

Porsche Automobil Holding SE engages in the development, manufacture, and trading of automobile. It operates through the Porsche SE (PSE) and Intelligent Transport Systems (ITS) segments. The PSE segment comprises Porsche SE’s holding operations and contains the investments in Volkswagen AG and INRIX Inc together with other additional investments.

