PowerPool (CVP) Price Up 13.6% This Week

PowerPool (CURRENCY:CVP) traded up 4.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 2nd. PowerPool has a total market capitalization of $36.57 million and $9.06 million worth of PowerPool was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PowerPool coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.99 or 0.00002254 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, PowerPool has traded 13.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About PowerPool

CVP is a coin. Its genesis date was August 28th, 2020. PowerPool’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 37,074,461 coins. The official message board for PowerPool is medium.com/@powerpoolcvp . PowerPool’s official Twitter account is @powerpoolcvp . PowerPool’s official website is powerpool.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “The PowerPool is a protocol for pooling governance tokens (GTs), such as COMP, BAL, LEND, YFI, BZRX, AKRO, and many others. It allows the token holders to lend, pool, borrow governance tokens, get income from it, and accumulate governance power in protocols based on Ethereum. The Power Pool's mission is to expand the utility of governance tokens to the end-users and provide new coordination for decision making in the Defi ecosystem. “

