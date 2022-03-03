Premier Miton Glb Renewables Trust PLC (LON:PMGR) Announces Dividend of GBX 1.75

Premier Miton Glb Renewables Trust PLC (LON:PMGR – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.75 ($0.02) per share on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON PMGR opened at GBX 168.35 ($2.26) on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 181.89. Premier Miton Glb Renewables Trust has a 52-week low of GBX 150 ($2.01) and a 52-week high of GBX 203.12 ($2.73). The firm has a market capitalization of £30.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.84. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.16.

