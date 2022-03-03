Primas Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $2.07 Million (PST)

Primas (CURRENCY:PST) traded down 6.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 3rd. Primas has a market capitalization of $1.02 million and approximately $2.07 million worth of Primas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Primas coin can currently be purchased for $0.0193 or 0.00000045 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Primas has traded 3.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Primas Coin Profile

Primas is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on August 21st, 2017. Primas’ total supply is 101,342,466 coins and its circulating supply is 52,692,565 coins. The Reddit community for Primas is /r/Primas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Primas’ official Twitter account is @PrimasOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . Primas’ official website is primas.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Primas is an open content release, recommendation and trading ecosphere. Primas is committed to using the block chain and other technical means to change the existing content market structure. This new content value evaluation system ensures that producers of premium content receive direct benefits. Their blockchain can not be tampered with which provides copyright protection. “

Primas Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Primas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Primas using one of the exchanges listed above.

