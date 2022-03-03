Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) Shares Down 11.4%

Shares of Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Rating) dropped 11.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $22.79 and last traded at $22.90. Approximately 3,606 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 418,074 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.86.

PRIM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Primoris Services from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Primoris Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.62 and its 200 day moving average is $25.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 27th. The construction company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.02. Primoris Services had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 15.05%. The business had revenue of $884.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $899.46 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. Primoris Services’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Primoris Services Co. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Primoris Services’s dividend payout ratio is 10.62%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRIM. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in Primoris Services by 55.8% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,133 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 1,481 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Primoris Services by 45.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,029 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 1,260 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Primoris Services by 3,919.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,225 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 5,095 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Primoris Services by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,045 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 1,975 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Primoris Services by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,284 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the period. 87.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Primoris Services Company Profile (NASDAQ:PRIM)

Primoris Services Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Utilities, Energy and Renewables, and Pipeline. The Utilities segment specializes in a range of services, including telecommunications and installation and maintenance of new and existing natural gas and electric utility distribution and transmission systems.

