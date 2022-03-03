Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) Shares Acquired by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) by 37.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 284,629 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 78,034 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $18,329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Principal Financial Group by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 53,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,424,000 after buying an additional 2,956 shares during the period. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC increased its stake in Principal Financial Group by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 3,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Principal Financial Group by 482.4% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 85,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,380,000 after buying an additional 70,521 shares during the period. West Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Principal Financial Group by 307.7% during the 3rd quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 1,274 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc increased its stake in Principal Financial Group by 1,706.2% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 140,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,901,000 after buying an additional 133,064 shares during the period. 75.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Principal Financial Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PFG opened at $69.37 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.27 and a fifty-two week high of $80.36. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.05. The company has a market cap of $18.12 billion, a PE ratio of 11.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.54.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 6th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.20. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 11.55%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.83%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PFG shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $79.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Principal Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.67.

Principal Financial Group Profile (Get Rating)

Principal Financial Group, Inc is a financial company, which offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals and institutional clients. It specializes in retirement solutions, insurance, and investment products through its diverse family of financial services companies and national network of financial professionals.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.