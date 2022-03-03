Private Trust Co. NA Decreases Stock Holdings in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

Private Trust Co. NA decreased its holdings in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,403 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 38 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $1,426,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Cooper Companies in the 3rd quarter worth about $987,000. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Cooper Companies in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,390,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Cooper Companies in the 3rd quarter worth about $24,921,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Cooper Companies by 53.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 828,234 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $342,318,000 after buying an additional 288,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service raised its position in Cooper Companies by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 80,676 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $33,344,000 after buying an additional 1,866 shares during the last quarter. 98.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on COO shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $453.00 to $425.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Guggenheim raised shares of Cooper Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $495.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $431.00 price target on shares of Cooper Companies in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $465.00 to $459.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cooper Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $455.91.

Cooper Companies stock traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $416.35. The stock had a trading volume of 651 shares, compared to its average volume of 336,341. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $403.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $413.44. The company has a market capitalization of $20.57 billion, a PE ratio of 7.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.85. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $368.05 and a 52-week high of $463.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The medical device company reported $3.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.37 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $759.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $748.17 million. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 100.76%. The company’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 14.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 20th. Cooper Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 0.10%.

The Cooper Cos, Inc operates as a medical device company. It operates through the Cooper Vision and Cooper Surgical segments. The Cooper Vision segment develops, manufactures, and markets products for contact lens wearers, which solves vision challenges such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness, and eye fatigues.

