Private Trust Co. NA Has $1.60 Million Position in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Private Trust Co. NA lowered its holdings in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 59 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $1,599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Nasdaq by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 497,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,061,000 after purchasing an additional 8,962 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC purchased a new position in Nasdaq during the 3rd quarter worth $837,000. Guinness Asset Management LTD boosted its holdings in Nasdaq by 67.4% during the 3rd quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 3,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $767,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Nasdaq during the 3rd quarter worth $1,522,000. Finally, Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new position in Nasdaq during the 3rd quarter worth $147,850,000. 71.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.35, for a total transaction of $167,247.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.79, for a total value of $1,228,425.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,230 shares of company stock worth $1,574,018. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq stock traded up $1.20 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $173.27. The stock had a trading volume of 1,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,087,084. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 12 month low of $135.57 and a 12 month high of $214.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $183.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $194.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.49 billion, a PE ratio of 24.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.15. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 19.78% and a net margin of 20.14%. The business had revenue of $885.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $866.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.60 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 7.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.64%.

NDAQ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $200.00 to $188.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $225.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Nasdaq from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America lifted their target price on Nasdaq from $262.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Nasdaq from $238.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $206.73.

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information and public & private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Services, Corporate Services, Information Services and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes its equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, FICC and trade management services businesses.

