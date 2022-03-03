Private Trust Co. NA Has $2.13 Million Stock Holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 56.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,698 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,416 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $2,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 1.9% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 3.4% in the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 1,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 41.9% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 4.8% in the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Financial LLC increased its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 6.0% in the third quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. 78.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PH stock traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $297.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 812,444. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $311.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $305.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 1 year low of $279.12 and a 1 year high of $340.00. The stock has a market cap of $38.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.47, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.67.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.91 by $0.55. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 27.26% and a net margin of 11.87%. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 18.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.75%.

In other news, VP Robert W. Malone sold 5,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $1,573,870.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $385.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Parker-Hannifin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $342.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $327.00 to $351.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $366.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Parker-Hannifin has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $359.47.

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

