Private Trust Co. NA Increases Stock Holdings in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) by 101.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,002 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Pool were worth $1,133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of POOL. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Pool during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its stake in Pool by 134.5% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 68 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pool by 1,420.0% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 76 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pool by 30.7% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 98 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Pool in the third quarter valued at $45,000. 91.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

POOL stock traded down $1.88 on Thursday, hitting $473.60. 1,690 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 384,656. Pool Co. has a 1-year low of $313.92 and a 1-year high of $582.27. The stock has a market cap of $18.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.75 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $485.12 and a 200-day moving average of $498.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The specialty retailer reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.71. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $958.59 million. Pool had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 70.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pool Co. will post 17.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.03%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $550.00 price target on shares of Pool in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $594.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Pool from $555.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Pool presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $565.57.

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts; discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market; specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components; and golf irrigation and water management products.

