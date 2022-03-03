Private Trust Co. NA Purchases 374 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,134 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in ConocoPhillips during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in ConocoPhillips during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in ConocoPhillips during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. America First Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in ConocoPhillips during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new position in ConocoPhillips during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on COP. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Societe Generale downgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. UBS Group downgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $107.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $98.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.82.

In related news, Director Jody Freeman sold 3,420 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total value of $249,112.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Andrew D. Lundquist sold 112,300 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.99, for a total transaction of $10,442,777.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 279,189 shares of company stock worth $23,202,685 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ConocoPhillips stock traded down $1.04 on Thursday, hitting $97.00. The stock had a trading volume of 132,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,262,592. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $47.85 and a one year high of $99.97. The stock has a market cap of $126.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.84, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.82.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The energy producer reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.08. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 18.08%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.19) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 9.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a $0.46 dividend. This is a boost from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.36%.

About ConocoPhillips (Get Rating)

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.