Private Trust Co. NA Sells 1,084 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Private Trust Co. NA cut its position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,162 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,084 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $1,801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 64.2% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 399 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the second quarter valued at $57,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 620.0% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 504 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the third quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 52.4% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 602 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. 89.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TE Connectivity stock traded down $0.99 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $137.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,720,973. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 52 week low of $123.31 and a 52 week high of $166.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $150.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $151.13. The stock has a market cap of $44.92 billion, a PE ratio of 18.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.33.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.74 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 21.87% and a net margin of 16.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.47 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Heath A. Mitts sold 8,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.30, for a total transaction of $1,385,591.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 24,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.06, for a total value of $3,840,699.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

TEL has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $176.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Wolfe Research raised TE Connectivity from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $148.00 to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on TE Connectivity from $162.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.13.

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

