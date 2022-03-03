Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA) Holdings Decreased by ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 261,317 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,568 shares during the quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC’s holdings in Privia Health Group were worth $6,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PRVA. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Privia Health Group in the second quarter valued at about $124,562,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Privia Health Group by 1,454.6% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 686,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,175,000 after purchasing an additional 642,397 shares in the last quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S purchased a new position in Privia Health Group in the third quarter valued at about $12,251,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Privia Health Group in the second quarter valued at about $22,185,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Privia Health Group by 50.0% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,494,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,202,000 after purchasing an additional 498,274 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.88% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PRVA opened at $25.55 on Thursday. Privia Health Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.93 and a twelve month high of $50.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 2.51. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.45.

A number of research analysts have commented on PRVA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Privia Health Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Cowen upgraded Privia Health Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. upped their price target on Privia Health Group from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Privia Health Group from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Privia Health Group in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Privia Health Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.25.

In related news, EVP Thomas Bartrum sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.14, for a total transaction of $251,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Parth Mehrotra sold 5,288 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $132,252.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 106,679 shares of company stock valued at $2,690,115 in the last three months.

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a physician practice management and population health technology company in the United States. The company comprises regional medical groups, accountable care organizations, and specialty verticals. It offers technology and population health tools to enhance independent providers' workflows; management service organization that enables providers to reduce administrative work focus on their patients; single-TIN medical group that facilitates payer negotiation, clinical integration and alignment of financial incentives; physician-led accountable care organization, which engages patients, reduces inappropriate utilization, and enhances coordination and patient quality metrics to drive value-based care and transform the healthcare delivery system; and network for purchasers and payers.

