ProBit Token (PROB) Trading 1.8% Lower Over Last Week

ProBit Token (CURRENCY:PROB) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 2nd. One ProBit Token coin can currently be bought for about $0.28 or 0.00000647 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, ProBit Token has traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar. ProBit Token has a market capitalization of $11.79 million and $37,012.00 worth of ProBit Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002304 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00003717 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002302 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.17 or 0.00034926 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $45.38 or 0.00104487 BTC.

ProBit Token Profile

ProBit Token (CRYPTO:PROB) is a coin. ProBit Token’s total supply is 190,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 42,000,000 coins. ProBit Token’s official message board is medium.com/@ProBit_Exchange . ProBit Token’s official Twitter account is @probit_exchange and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ProBit Token is www.probit.com/en-us/token

According to CryptoCompare, “PROB is a utility token native to ProBit Exchange. PROB provides benefits for traders including discounts and privileges on the platform. “

Buying and Selling ProBit Token

