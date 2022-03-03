Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) Announces Earnings Results

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.11, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $127.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.87 million. Progyny had a return on equity of 29.67% and a net margin of 18.96%. Progyny’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. Progyny updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $-0.020-$-0.010 EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.010-$0.070 EPS.

PGNY opened at $44.53 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.48 and a beta of 1.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.25. Progyny has a twelve month low of $32.86 and a twelve month high of $68.32.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Progyny in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Progyny from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Progyny from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.25.

In other news, CEO David J. Schlanger sold 10,900 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.80, for a total value of $575,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Peter Anevski sold 600 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $25,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 458,406 shares of company stock valued at $19,355,714 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Progyny by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 90,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Progyny by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 80,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,054,000 after acquiring an additional 6,319 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Progyny by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 80,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,049,000 after acquiring an additional 2,815 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Progyny by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 67,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,394,000 after acquiring an additional 4,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Progyny by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 56,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,838,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

