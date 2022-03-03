Project Inverse Market Capitalization Tops $711,510.25 (XIV)

Project Inverse (CURRENCY:XIV) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 3rd. Over the last week, Project Inverse has traded 5.2% higher against the dollar. Project Inverse has a total market capitalization of $711,510.25 and approximately $289,005.00 worth of Project Inverse was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Project Inverse coin can now be bought for about $0.0190 or 0.00000043 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002275 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001759 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $18.59 or 0.00042269 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,918.20 or 0.06635800 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,860.54 or 0.99736229 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.48 or 0.00046572 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.55 or 0.00046736 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002719 BTC.

Project Inverse Coin Profile

Project Inverse’s total supply is 57,236,552 coins and its circulating supply is 37,422,748 coins. Project Inverse’s official Twitter account is @inverseproject

