ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on PRPH. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on ProPhase Labs from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised ProPhase Labs from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $7.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.38.

Shares of ProPhase Labs stock opened at $6.20 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.06 and its 200-day moving average is $6.24. The company has a quick ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 4.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. ProPhase Labs has a 12-month low of $4.41 and a 12-month high of $8.48.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRPH. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in ProPhase Labs by 261.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 466,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,891,000 after buying an additional 337,232 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC increased its position in ProPhase Labs by 91.4% in the 3rd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 105,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 50,239 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in ProPhase Labs by 165.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 46,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 29,008 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in ProPhase Labs in the 2nd quarter worth about $177,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in ProPhase Labs in the 3rd quarter worth about $119,000. 10.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ProPhase Labs, Inc is a medical science and technology company. It engages in the research, development, manufacture, distribution, marketing, and sale of over-the-counter consumer healthcare products and dietary supplements. The firm operates through the following business segments: Diagnostic Services and Consumer Products.

