ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:UCO) Reaches New 52-Week High at $142.00

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:UCO – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $142.00 and last traded at $141.91, with a volume of 14715 shares. The stock had previously closed at $123.63.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $109.02 and its 200 day moving average is $92.35.

Get ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil alerts:

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UCO. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil by 1,879.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil in the second quarter valued at $1,552,000. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil in the second quarter valued at $218,000. Corsicana & Co. bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil by 82.4% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 30,224 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,546,000 after acquiring an additional 13,650 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares Ultra DJ-UBS Crude Oil seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones UBS Crude Oil Sub-Index. The Dow Jones-UBS Crude Oil Sub-Index is intended to reflect the performance of crude oil as measured by the price of futures contracts of sweet, light crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (the NYMEX), including roll costs, without regard to income earned on cash positions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.