ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas (NYSEARCA:KOLD) Stock Price Down 10.6%

ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas (NYSEARCA:KOLD – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 10.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $22.90 and last traded at $23.64. Approximately 2,691,518 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 9% from the average daily volume of 2,969,057 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.44.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.75.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IMC Chicago LLC increased its stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas by 42.5% during the fourth quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 486,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,895,000 after purchasing an additional 145,293 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas during the 3rd quarter worth $87,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas during the 3rd quarter worth $115,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its stake in ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas by 276.5% during the 2nd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 104,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,130,000 after acquiring an additional 76,547 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas by 10,945.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 50,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 49,694 shares during the period.

