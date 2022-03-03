ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (BATS:VIXY) Shares Up 10.7%

Shares of ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (BATS:VIXY – Get Rating) shot up 10.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $22.03 and last traded at $21.76. 10,424,221 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $19.65.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.76.

